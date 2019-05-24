Donegal voters going to the polls today

Voters in Donegal are going to the polls today in the local and European elections.

Over 132,000 voters are registered to vote in the elections.

Polling stations are open until 10pm.

Voters are also being asked to vote on an amendment to divorce legislation.

In the local elections, 85 candidates are standing for 37 seats on Donegal County Council. Voting is divided into seven local electoral areas.

In the election to the European parliament, 17 candidates are standing in the Midlands-North-West constituency for four seats.

Ballot boxes will be opened and sorted at the Letterkenny Aura Leisure Centre on Saturday morning.

The votes in the European elections will be taken to Castlebar for counting. The ballot boxes in the local election will be brought to the five count centres around the county on Saturday evening where counting will begin on Sunday morning.