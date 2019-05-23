Deaths in Donegal, Thursday evening, May 23

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Cyprian Gallagher, Donegal town

- Jim McKane, Killygordon

- Jim Ferry (Mary Nellie – Billy), Meenacuing, Gaoth Dobhair, and Glasgow

- Sarah Porter née Evans, Main Street, Lifford formerly Carrickmore, St Johnston

- Jim Elvin, Greer House, Clar, Donegal town

- Ruth Barr, 3 Lisowen Green, Buncrana

- Anthony Mitchell, 387 Ard Baithin, St Johnston

- Tony Doherty, Giblin, Rashenny, Clonmany

- Mary Boyle Tullycleave, Ardara

- John Coyle, Coventry, England and formally of Trentagh, St Johnston

Cyprian Gallagher, Donegal town

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Cyprian Gallagher, Donegal town.

Remains are reposing at the home of his daughter Alice, 336 O’Maolochonaire Ave, Donegal town.#

House private on Thursday please. Wake from 12 noon until 10pm on Friday.

Removal on Saturday morning at 9.30am for 10am Mass in St Mary’s Church, Killymard, with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

House private on the morning of funeral please.

Jim McKane, Whitehill, Killygordon

The death has taken place at St. James’ Hospital, Dublin of Jim McKane, Whitehill, Killygordon.

Remains reposing at his residence on Thursday from 8pm.

Funeral from his residence on Saturday, May 25 at 1.30pm for Service in Donoughmore Presbyterian Church at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

House private please.

Family, friends and neighbours welcome from 11am to 10pm and on the morning of the funeral.

Jim Ferry (Mary Nellie – Billy), Meenacuing, Gaoth Dobhair, and Glasgow

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Jim Ferry (Mary Nellie – Billy), Meenacuing, Gaoth Dobhair, and Glasgow.

Remains were due to arrive at his brother Eamonn’s residence at Meenacuing on Thursday, May 23 at 5.30pm.

Funeral from there on Saturday at 10.15am going to St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the family plot in Magheragallen cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Sarah Porter née Evans, Main Street, Lifford formerly Carrickmore, St Johnston

The death has occurred of Sarah Porter née Evans, Main Street, Lifford and formerly of Carrickmore, St Johnston.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence in Lifford.

Funeral from there on Friday, May 24 at 10.15am going to St Patrick's Church, Murlog for 11am Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Paramedics Ambulance Service, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Kelly Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Family time from 11pm until 11am.

Jim Elvin, Greer House, Clar, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Jim Elvin, Greer House, Clar, Donegal town.

Funeral Service in Donegal Parish Church at 2pm on Sunday followed by burial in the Glebe Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if so desired to Donegal Community Hospital Patient’s Comfort Fund, care of George Irwin Funeral Directors, or any family member.

House private please.

Ruth Barr, 3 Lisowen Green, Buncrana

The sudden death has taken place of Ruth Barr, 3 Lisowen Green, Buncrana.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday, May 24 at 9.15am going to St. Mary’s Oratory for 10am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Cockhill Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 10am.

Anthony Mitchell, 387 Ard Baithin, St Johnston

The death has taken place of Anthony Mitchell, 387 Ard Baithin, St Johnston.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving his home on Friday, May 24 at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St Baithin's Church, St Johnston at 11am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Tony Doherty, Giblin, Rashenny, Clonmany

The death has taken place at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Tony Doherty, Giblin, Rashenny, Clonmany.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday, May 24 at 10.30am going to the Oratory, Ballyliffen for Requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Church Cemetery, Clonmany.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Ard Aoibhinn Alzheimer's Unit, Carndonagh, c/o Comiskey Funeral Directors.

House private please from 11pm until 11am.

Mary Boyle Tullycleave, Ardara

The death has taken place of Mary Boyle, Tullycleave, Ardara.

Her remains are currently reposing at her late residence.

Removal from there on Thursday evening, May 23 at 6.30pm to The Church Of The Holy Family Ardara arriving at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning, May 24 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

John Coyle, Coventry, England and formery of Trentagh, St Johnston

The death has taken place of John Coyle, 156 Yewdale Crescent, Coventry, England and formerly of Trentagh, St Johnston.

Husband of Rose Coyle, née Gallagher, of Skeog Cottages, Brigend, who passed away on Sunday, May 5 aged 92 Years.

Requiem Mass on Friday, May 31 at 9.45am in St Patrick’s RC Church in Coventry, England followed by burial in Windmill Road Cemetery, Coventry.

Flowers welcome or donations in lieu if desired to Age UK Charity C/O Franklin & Hawkins Funeral Directors, Coventry.

