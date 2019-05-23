Ballyshannon Shoe Company having a party to celebrate 70 years in business

This Monday, May 27 marks a special day in the commercial life of Ballyshannon.

On May 27, 1949 Tom Culkin, a third generation shopkeeper, opened the Ballyshannon Shoe Company along with James and Kathleen Doherty.

The shop was described in the Donegal Democrat as “a high-class boot and shoe business”.

Over the years the store was expanded to its present size and is now run by Tom's two sons Louis and Gus.

To mark 70 years in business at the Main St Ballyshannon the Culkin family are holding an all-day party in the shop. Everybody is invited.

There will be a cup of tea, lots of memories, a few laughs and lots of value which has been the hallmark of the Ballyshannon Shoe Co for seventy years.

The management and staff would like to thank all their many loyal customers and staff over those years.