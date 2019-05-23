Donegal pupils meet with RTÉ stars at Junior Entrepreneur Showcase

Children from a Donegal school got to mix with the stars when they attended a Junior Entrepreneur Showcase in Dublin this week.

Pupils from Scoil an tStratha Mhóir, Glendowan, Churchill met with RTÉ's Ryan Tubridy and Miriam O'Callaghan on what was a memorable day for all involved.

Pupils of 5th and 6th class of Scoil an tStratha Mhóir began their entrepreneurial journey last October when they had to come up with a “niche” product to produce and market, Dragons Den style.

The successful group developed and produced a calendar and Christmas cards based on local scenic photography of the Churchill, Glenveagh and Gartan areas, to try and reflect an ongoing initiative to market this beautiful unspoilt attractive area.

They were given invaluable insight and assistance by local photographers Geraldine Diver and Ray McDermott, local entrepreneur Carol O’Callaghan and businessman Paul Rodgers.

Pupils pictured with Ryan Tubridy



It was a hugely proud day when out of over 700 schools, Scoil an tStratha Mhóir was among those chosen to highlight, display and recall their Junior Entrepreneur Showcase journey.

Children and teachers from all over Ireland attended a showcase event in the RDS in Dublin last Monday – it was an incredible, invaluable experience.

The profit of €1,020 will go towards the cost of purchasing a defibrillator for the school and local community.