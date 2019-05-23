Donegal students’ award-winning designs hit the red carpet in Cannes

Having stormed the stage at 3Arena for the final of Junk Kouture earlier this month, the five regional winners jetted off to Cannes for this year’s film festival and swapped the catwalk stage for the red carpet as part of their prize.

Among the award winners were two Donegal students who enjoyed the trip of a lifetime.

Lara Jane Doherty from Scoil Mhuire Buncrana was the North Regional winner.

Meanwhile Brid McSharry, a student at Coláiste Cholmcille was also among the award winners and her design was worn by reigning Miss Ireland Aoife O'Sullivan.

The winning Junk Kouture models and designers, showcased their outfits in front of the world paparazzi on the same carpet graced by Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Selena Gomez and many more of the world’s biggest stars.

Designs

The breath-taking designs made entirely out of junk and recycled materials, included this year’s winning entry ‘Cinematic’ designed and modelled by Maxim O’Sullivan from Phobalscoil Chorca in Dingle (made from VHS tapes, DVDs, film reel and old keyboards).

Other award winners included ‘Wicked Westwood’ from Scoil Mhuire Secondary School in Buncrana (made from lining from footballs, old blinds and chains from swings), ‘Attire’ from Moate Community School (Bicycle tubing, car tubing, materials from garages and bicycle repair shops), ‘Me Granny Got It In Guiney’s’ from Larkin Community College in Dublin 1 (Old wedding dress, net curtains, lace tablecloth, Guiney’s shopping bags, Halloween costume, curtain lining) and ‘The Truth Lies Within’ from Scoil Chríost Rí in Portlaoise (Twines, wool, leather kitchen chair covers, lace tablecloth, metal hangers, battery lights, artificial flowers).

Iconic

Reigning Miss Ireland, Aoife O’Sullivan, took to the iconic La Croisette in Cannes in an incredible Junk Kouture design by Bríd McSharry from Coláiste Colmcille in Ballyshannon.

The design entitled ‘Wave Away Waste’ was inspired by the beaches near the designer’s hometown, it is made from plastic bags to highlight the damage that plastic is causing to our coastlines, especially along the Wild Atlantic Way.

Aoife said she was proud to wear the design of a Junk Kouture finalist “The outfit carries such an important message about how our country and planet are being affected by waste,” she said.

“ I am delighted to wear such a beautiful outfit by a talented young designer.”