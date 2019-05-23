Voting underway on Donegal islands

Voting in the local and European elections and on a referendum on divorce law will begin in Donegal today.

Voters at six polling stations on Arranmore, Gola, Inishboffin, Inishfree and Tory will be casting their ballots today.

The 751 registered voters on the islands will be the first of an electorate of 132,381 registered to vote in the local elections in Donegal to cast their ballots.

The remaining 261 polling stations across Donegal will be open between 7am and 10.30pm on Friday.

In the local elections, 85 candidates are contesting the 37 seats on Donegal County Council. The local electoral area boundaries have been revamped to create seven areas instead of the five that existed in 2014.

In the European elections 17 candidates are in the running for four seats in the Midlands North West constituency.

Voters are also being asked to approve the Thirty-eighth Amendment of the Constitution (Dissolution of Marriage) Bill 2016. The bill addresses the length of time people live apart before they can be granted a divorce and the recognition of divorces granted in another country.

The separation of votes from all three polls will begin at the Letterkenny Aura Leisure Centre at 9am on Saturday.

Ballot boxes will be transported to the five count centres for each municipal district under Garda escort on Saturday night.

Counting will begin at 9am on Sunday at Carndonagh Community School; St John Bosco Centre, Donegal town; The Highlands Hotel, Glenties; Aura Leisure Centre, Letterkenny, and the Finn Valley Centre, Stranorlar.

The votes in the European election will be counted in Castlebar.

The counting of the votes in the Referendum will take place in Letterkenny’s Aura Leisure Centre and the result sent to Dublin Castle where an announcement of the overall outcome will be made.