Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal, Letterkenny celebrates First Holy Communions
A big day for the pupils at Letterkenny school
Ms. Harkin's class at Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal pictured outside St. Eunan's Cathedral
Congratulations to the children at Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal in Letterkenny who received the Sacrament of First Holy Communion last weekend.
The ceremony was held in St. Eunan's Cathedral on Saturday and the children were joined by their school pals, teachers families and friends for what was a beautiful occasion.
Well done to all.
Ms. Gibson's class who made their First Holy Communion at the weekend
