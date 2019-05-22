Waiting lists for childcare places in Donegal growing 

Donegal County Childcare Committee (DCCC) has described the growing waiting lists for childcare places as “worrying”. However, building capacity and continually improving standards for a growing population is the priority of the organisation and its new Manager.

Inishowen-native Trish McLaughlin who took up the role less than two months ago says, “We are very concerned about the growing waiting lists and part of our strategic plan is to increase capacity and welcome new providers to the market. There is a tremendous level of passion and expertise around childcare in Donegal. Our strong community ethos translates into how we build communities for our babies and toddlers, children and teens. ”

With flowers is Mary Walker Callaghan (Vice chair) and outgoing Mary Mc Gowan (chair)

DCCC recognises that a growing population requires a growing childcare ecosystem and this is something we are aware of at DCCC and working with existing and new childcare providers in expanding services and spaces.

DCCC acknowledges through feedback from childcare providers and parents that there is a massive increase in the level of anxieties in children and young people. In response to this DCCC felt it was timely to hold a symposium titled ‘Building Children’s Holistic and Emotional Development’ which was attracted providers and agencies from across the county.

Stella O Malley, Mary Mc Gowan and Trish Mc Laughlin

During the event tributes were paid to the outgoing chair of DCCC Mary McGowan who had been at the helm in recent years. Described as the ‘grandmother’ of childcare, she received a standing ovation and was applauded for her voluntary service, commitment and for captaining the ship where children, parents, providers and state agencies flocked to create a better environment for everyone.

Mary welcomed Trish to the organisation and highlighted her wealth of academic and practical experience. Trish previously worked as regional manager of Lifestart Sligo, Leitrim and West Cavan and is currently completing her PhD in Childhood Studies at Queen’s University, Belfast.

Stella O’Malley psychotherapist, bestselling author and regular contributor to the media was the keynote speaker. Stella impressed the audience with her no nonsense and practical approach to dealing with anxiety in children. Stella talked about how contiguous anxiety is and how easy it is to spread.

“There is a 1 in 1.4million chance of being abducted so please stop frightening children and feeding anxiety. Children need to enjoy activities, there is no need for perfectionism.”

Helga Tinneny gave providers very practical advice in relation to the recourses used to encourage development in children. Helga demonstrated how resources impacted development and gave some great and simple tips and the need to reduce screen time.

Stella O Malley (Keynote speaker)

She also described ‘container baby syndrome’ – babies and young children constantly restrained in car seats, bumba seats or other apparatus’. Helga noted walkers in particular as being detrimental to the development of the child.

Martin Keaney addressed the audience and spoke about the ‘Investing in Children Awards’ offered by Tusla and encouraged childcare providers to apply for the award. Martin also talked about Meitheal and the Meitheal process showing a short animation developed by young people as part of the Investing in Children’s Awards, which demonstrated the benefits of Meitheal for young people.