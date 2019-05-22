Over five hundred people stopped for speeding within a three month period in Donegal

Over one hundred cases of dangerous driving have been recorded in the county from January to March this year.

During the same period, 560 people were stopped for speeding, 138 cases of dangerous driving were recorded and 7 serious injury collisions took place on the county's roads.

In 2018, Donegal recorded the second highest number of road deaths and so far this year five lives have been lost on county roads.

Bank Holiday

Gardaí are urging drivers to slow down and remember that the speed limit is not a target, as the June bank holiday approaches.

If you are stopped for speeding, you will receive a fine for €80 and 3 penalty points. If the fine is not paid within 28 days the fine increases to €120 and 5 penalty points