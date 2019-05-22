Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, May 22, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Sarah Porter née Evans, Main Street, Lifford formerly Carrickmore, St Johnston

The death has occurred of Sarah Porter née Evans, Main Street, Lifford and formerly of Carrickmore, St Johnston.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence in Lifford.

Funeral from there on Friday, May 24 at 10.15am going to St Patrick's Church, Murlog for 11am Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Paramedics Ambulance Service, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Kelly Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Family time from 11pm until 11am.

Jim Elvin, Greer House, Clar, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Jim Elvin, Greer House, Clar, Donegal town.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

House Private Please.

Ruth Barr, 3 Lisowen Green, Buncrana

The sudden death has taken place of Ruth Barr, 3 Lisowen Green, Buncrana.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday, May 24 at 9.15am going to St. Mary’s Oratory for 10am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Cockhill Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm till 10am.

Anthony Mitchell, 387 Ard Baithin, St Johnston

The death has taken place of Anthony Mitchell, 387 Ard Baithin, St Johnston.

His remains will repose at his late residence from 8pm on Wednesday, May 22.

Funeral leaving his home on Friday, May 24 at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St Baithin's Church, St Johnston at 11am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Tony Doherty, Giblin, Rashenny, Clonmany

The death has taken place at Carndoagh Community Hospital of Tony Doherty, Giblin, Rashenny, Clonmany.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday, May 24 at 10.30am going to the Oratory, Ballyliffen for Requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Church Cemetery, Clonmany.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Ard Aoibhinn Alzheimer's Unit Carndonagh, c/o Comiskey Funeral Directors.

House Private Please from 11pm until 11am.

Mary Boyle Tullycleave, Ardara

The death has taken place of Mary Boyle, Tullycleave, Ardara.

Her remains are currently reposing at her late residence.

Removal from there on Thursday evening, May 23 at 6.30pm to The Church Of The Holy Family Ardara arriving at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning, May 24 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Hugh Burke, Carrowen, Burt

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Hugh Burke, Carrowen, Burt.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving his home on Thursday, May 23 at 10.15am going to St Aengus Church, Burt for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in Burt Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St Vincent de Paul or Lough Swilly Lifeboat C/O any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Johnnie Gallagher, Mossfield, Churchill

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Johnnie Gallagher, Mossfield, Churchill.

Remains reposing at the residence of his brother Noel Gallagher, Mossfield.

Requiem Mass in St Colmcille’s Church, Glendoan at 11am on Thursday, May 23, followed by burial in Templedouglas Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations to Medical 2, Patients' Comfort Fund c/o Charlie Mc Clafferty Funeral Director, Churchill and Letterkenny.

Jimmy McHugh, Leaconnell, Ardara

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital in his 92nd year of Jimmy McHugh Leaconnell, Ardara.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday morning at 11.15am to the Church Of The Holy Family, Ardara for 12 noon requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. House private to family, neighbours and close friends on the morning of the funeral please.

John Coyle, Coventry, England and formery of Trentagh, St Johnston

The death has taken place of John Coyle, 156 Yewdale Crescent, Coventry, England and formerly of Trentagh, St Johnston.

Husband of Rose Coyle, née Gallagher, of Skeog Cottages, Brigend, who passed away on Sunday, May 5 aged 92 Years.

Requiem Mass on Friday, May 31 at 9.45am in St Patrick’s RC Church in Coventry, England followed by burial in Windmill Road Cemetery, Coventry.

Flowers welcome or donations in lieu if desired to Age UK Charity C/O Franklin & Hawkins Funeral Directors, Coventry.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.