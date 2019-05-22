Funding for footpath works in Ballyshannon secured

Funding of €160,000 for street resurfacing in Ballyshannon Town Centre for 2019 as well as further funding for footpath reconstruction has been secured.

The money via Donegal County Council annual roads funding that will see street resurfacing at Tir Chonaill Street, Bachelors Walk, Donegal Road and West Rock. This work will be undertaken during 2019 and when complete will see a programme of resurfacing work complete within the town centre.

Welcoming the funding, retiring councillor Cllr Barry O'Neill said: "The improvement in the basic infrastructure in a town like Ballyshannon is important and I am pleased that securing this recent funding of €160,000 for the northern part of the town will see the trading centre become complete as regards street resurfacing in 2019."