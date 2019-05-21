New faces to be elected in Letterkenny

Manus Mandy Kelly (FF)

Letterkenny is the biggest of the seven local electoral areas with a population of 29,791.

The area has changed from last time and the ten seats in the old Letterkenny electoral area have been split between Letterkenny and Milford.

Seven seats are up for grabs and just five outgoing councillors are contesting the election with three outgoing members throwing their hat in the Milford ring.

Only four who won seats last time out are seeking election.

The seven elected councillors will represent the Letterkenny-Milford municipal district comprising Letterkenny and Milford local electoral areas.

Sitting councillors Ciaran Brogan (FF), Jimmy Kavanagh (FG), Gerry McMonagle (SF) and Adrian Glackin (SF) and Michael McBride (Ind) are bidding to retain their seats.

Two seats are undefended after James Pat McDaid (FF) and Dessie Shiels (IND) decided not to run.

With the James Pat Mcdaid stepping down and Liam Blaney running in Milford, Fianna Fáil have a new-look line-up.

The party has placed its faith in two well-known local Letterkenny figures. Having added rally driver Manus Kelly and retired school principal Donal Coyle Fianna Fáil will be aiming to take the seat vacated by James Pat McDaid.

Fine Gael has a lot of hope in the first-time runner Bernie Moran taking a second seat for the party along with outgoing councillor Jimmy Kavanagh.

Independent Michael McBride, who is from Kilmcrennan but lives in Churchill, faced a dilemma on where to run but has chosen Letterkenny over Milford. The Churchill vote will be contested by well-known independent Charlie McClafferty who is running again.

They join a field of six independents who are running in the electoral area along with Kevin Bradley, Thoiba Ahmed, Finnian O'Donnell, and Cathal McGlynn.

The line up is completed by Mary T Sweeney of Aontú.