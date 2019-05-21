Gardaí warn that counterfeit notes are circulating in Donegal

Gardai have become aware of incidents in recent weeks involving counterfeit bank notes, in particular €20 notes.

This has been occurring of late in Donegal and also in neighbouring divisions. All shops should have a counterfeit note checker pen at their cashdesk and check all notes that are provided to them.

If unsure about a note, do not accept it. If you feel that you may have fallen victim to this scam then please alert Gardai.