Gardaí warn the people of Donegal of another phone scam

Gardaí have been made aware of a new scam phone call in circulation at the moment in different parts of the county.

It comes a week after gardaí warned people of a scam where people feigned to be from the Revenue Commissioners Office and asked for personal details.

The caller in this case calls and claims that they are calling from BT on behalf of EIR and they request bank details. These callers are relentless and can come across as very forceful.

The caller in most recent cases has been calling from a number beginning with 0469. Our advice is to not answer any calls that you feel may be of a foreign origin unless of course you are expecting a call from abroad. If you happen to answer the phone and the caller requests personal details, do not ever provide them to them.

You may be able to block the number from contacting you again and do that if you can. Report all such calls to your local Garda Station.