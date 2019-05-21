Gardaí in Donegal seek information in relation to violent assault

Gardaí in Buncrana are seeking witnesses to an assault that occurred on Tuesday, May 14 at approximately 3.30pm at the Ard Clogher estate in Carndonagh.

A male was walking home when he was set upon by a couple of people and was violently assaulted.

He was taken by ambulance to Letterkenny University hospital for treatment as he sustained injuries to his head/face.

Any information in relation to this incident should be given to gardaí in Buncrana on 074-9320540 or to the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.