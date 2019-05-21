A great day to open a new bridge in Donegal town

Getting ready for the opening of the Tyrconnell Bridge by Cllr Seamus ODomhnaill, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council and Clr. Michéal Naughton Caithaoirleach of the Donegal Municipal District. Pictured above are officials including the CE of Donegal County council Seamus Neely and some staff who worked on the project.

The opening of the bridge follows a major ungrade which saw the bridge closed for almost six months.

The works on the bridge, which is known locally as the 'Iron Bridge', were estimated at €9.2m. The bridge was closed to traffic last September and reopened in February.

Tyrconnell bridge was originally constructed in 1895, and then in 1920 the current structure was built.

The bridge is a four span steel bridge which spans the River Eske in the town close to the famous Donegal Castle.

Maintenance

Over the years, maintenance works were carried out to the bridge but due to the age of the bridge and the nature of the steel structure the upgrade was required.

The bridge had deteriorated to the extent that it had a 3.5 tonne weight restriction and was much in need of refurbishment.

The refurbishment included the demolition of the bridge’s steel superstructure, and construction of replica bridge - with roadwork’s on the bridge and approaches.

Funding was received from the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport. L & M Keating Ltd., carried out the work on the bridge.

Pictured at the bridge opening this morning

Clr. Michéal Naughton Caithaoirleach of the Donegal Municipal District speaking at the opening. PICTURES: MATT BRITTON



