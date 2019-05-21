Overnight fire 'rips' through former Donegal school

Gardaí are this morning examining the scene of a fire which took place overnight at a former school in Gaoth Dobhair.

The emergency services were called to Ardscoil Mhuire, Machaire Chlochair,at approximately 2.50am.

It is understood that significant damage has been done to the former school as a result of the fire. Forensic officers are due to examine the area later today.

No one was injured in the overnight fire and no nearby properties were damaged in the fire.

Deputy Pearse Doherty described the fire as having 'ripped' through the building.

He and councillor John Shéamais Ó Fearraigh had recently announced plans to redevelop the plot for a housing project.

Cllr Ó Fearraigh said: "Hopefully through the passage of time this scar on the face of Gaoth Dobhair will hopefully disappear. It is a school which has a rich history however bad memories of that school exist as well and over the passage of time it is hoped that this new development will breath new life into the area."

Deputy Doherty said that he is confident that the proposed plans for the site are still on course.

It's not yet known how the fire was started however gardaí are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with any information can call the local garda station at 074 95 31333.