The Glenties Municipal District proves exceptionally interesting ahead of the local elections

Glenties Municipal District

Candidates:

John Sheamais Ó Fearraigh (SF)

Marie Therese Gallagher (SF)

Brian Carr (SF)

Evelyn Sweeney (FG)

Liam Mulligan (Aontú)

Enda Bonner (FF)

Anthony Molloy (FF)

Noreen McGarvey (FF)

Seamus Ó Domhnaill (FF)

Seamus Rodgers (FF)

Michael McClafferty (FG)

Micheál Choilm Mac GiollaEasbuig (Ind)

Liam Whyte (Ind)



The Glenties Municipal Area will prove a very interesting area in the upcoming elections with five sitting candidates among the thirteen candidates who are vying for six seats.

The five councillors who hope to return to their seats are John Sheamais Ó Fearraigh (SF), Marie Therese Gallagher (SF), Michéal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig (Ind), Seamus Ó Domhnaill (FF) and Enda Bonner (FF).

Terence Slowey left his seat on the council this year.

One of the main stories in the run-up to the local elections in this municipal area was that sitting FF councillor Enda Bonner failed to get a nomination at the party selection convention. He lost out in a vote to Noreen McGarvey who has worked for Deputy Pat ‘the Cope' Gallagher for ten years. However, Bonner was subsequently put on the ticket by party headquarters.

Many are concerned that the move is one that could split the vote and possibly cost the party a seat. Fianna Fáil are fielding the most candidates in the area. Ardara-based Anthony Molloy is also running for the party south of the Gweebara alongside Liam Whyte (Ind) and Brian Carr (SF) from Glenties. This area is known for returning one candidate. Whichever one of the three stays ahead has a very good chance of gaining a seat.

The area between the Gweebarra and Crolly bridge will be an area of fierce competition. In this area, you have Enda Bonner, Marie Therese Gallagher, Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig all defending their seats plus first-time candidate Noreen McGarvey and veteran of many battles Seamus Rodgers.

It looks like Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig and Marie Therese Gallagher will both be elected early with MacGiolla Easbuig possibly topping the poll.

The majority of the electorate resides in the area spanning from Gaoth Dobhair to Creeslough. Sitting councillors Ó Fearraigh, Ó Domhnaill are seeking re-election alongside Evelyn Sweeney (FG), Micheal McClafferty (FG) along with Liam Mulligan (Aontú).

Sitting councillor Séamus Ó Domhnaill looks to retain his seat as does SF Councillor John Shéamais Ó Fearraigh. However, Ó Fearraigh could face a strong challenge from FG candidate Evelyn Sweeney who will benefit from the support of the party electorate and will garner votes from the area surrounding the SF candidate. This is an area that elected former Deputy and Minister Dinny McGinley and former councillor Pádraig Ó Dochartaigh.

Mulligan of Aontú is expected to poll well in the area and may take votes from some of main parties due to the pro-life stance.

The Glenties Municipal Area holds the record for the poorest intra party transfers, and the greatest record for votes remaining in an area as opposed to party. It is estimated that only 20% of the vote in Glenties stays within the party whereas the national average ranges from 45 to 55%.