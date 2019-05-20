Crowded field in south Donegal

Voters in the Donegal electoral area will have the most choice of any in the county in this Friday’s poll.

The electoral area has the most crowded field in the local elections for Donegal County Council with 19 candidates fighting for six seats.

Only three sitting councillors who ran in 2014 are standing again: poll topper Niamh Kennedy, Noel Jordan and Tom Conaghan.

The late Sean McEniff was replaced by Micheál Naughton. Barry O’Neill (FG) did not run and independent John Campbell stood down earlier this year and was co-opted by Seamus Maguire.

Twelve of the candidates are located between Donegal town and Bundoran. Candidates in that area took over 8,000 first-preference votes in 2014.

There will be a particularly hard-fought battle in Donegal town which is home to four candidates. With two sitting councillors located in nearby Mountcharles and Laghey, there will be stiff competition for votes in the town and surrounding areas.

In Bundoran, this will be the first county council election since 1967 that Sean McEniff’s name is not on the ballot paper. The Fianna Fáil politician, who passed away in 2017 at the age of 81, had been elected to every local election since 1967. Three candidates in the town will be fighting to win a seat.

Ballyshannon will also see an intriguing contest. Fine Gael councillor Barry O’Neill is stepping down leaving a seat that he has held since 2004. Four candidates from the town will be vying to replace him.

Seven candidates are based beyond Donegal town in the west of the electoral and there will be a stiff battle there for seats.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fail are both running ambitious campaigns in an electoral area where they only hold one seat each.

Fianna Fáil is running four candidates and Fine Gael are putting three forward in an electoral area where they each lost a seat in 2014. Sinn Féin is running just two candidates.