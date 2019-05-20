More than €580,000 awarded for coastal communities around Donegal

Grants worth more than €580,000 have been awarded for coastal communities around the county.

The grants are co-funded by the Government of Ireland and the European Union under Ireland’s European Maritime & Fisheries Fund Operational Programme for the seafood sector.

Forty-six projects in Donegal have been awarded grants.

Minister for Education and Skills and Donegal TD Joe McHugh welcomed the announcement.

“This is a fantastic investment in our coastal communities – the enterprises, festivals, local groups, events and those who work to support their local areas along the Atlantic,” Minister McHugh said.

“It’s an endorsement of their work and initiatives along the Donegal coast to make a positive impact for the people who live and work there.

“A total of €581,413 in grants is being awarded to 46 projects this year with the focus on enterprise, innovation, job creation and enhancing skills – all of which play a special part in helping to revitalise and sustain our communities along the Wild Atlantic Way in Donegal.”

The Minister for Education and Skills added: “Everything from fishing to aquaculture and maritime industries to tourism and culture is being supported in the EMFF programme and the backing that it gives is making a big impression around our county.

“And I also want to acknowledge all the hard work and enterprise of the representatives on Flag groups for helping to make this scheme as successful as it is.”

Details of the FLAG scheme and how to apply can be found at www.bim.ie/schemes/