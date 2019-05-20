NEWS
Emergency services attend scene of road traffic collision at Cliffoney
At least one person taken to hospital
The scene of Monday morning's road traffic collision at Cliffoney
There were traffic delays for a time this morning following a road traffic collision in Cliffoney.
The incident happened shortly before 8.30am and it’s understood three vehicles were involved.
Gardai in Sligo said emergency services attended the scene and at least one person was taken to Sligo University Hospital, although their injuries are not believed to be too serious.
The road has since been cleared.
