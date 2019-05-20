Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, May 20, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Peggie Coyle, Carrickboyle, Gaoth Dobhair

- Angela Dunnion, née Doogan, Donegal Street, Ballybofey

- John Coyle, Coventry, England and formally of Trentagh, St Johnston

- Mary May Walsh, Caravan Road, Dungloe

- Teresa Surpless, Main Street, Newtowncunningham

- Peggie Coyle, Carrickboyle, Gaoth Dobhair

- Kathleen McMenamin, Ballinamore, Fintown

- Andrew Andy Coll, 210 Arbaithin, St. Johnston

- Frankie Riley, Cruit, and Glasgow

- Paddy Joe Patton, Station House, Killygordon

- Bob (John J.) Kavanagh, Raphoe and Borris, Carlow

Peggie Coyle, Carrickboyle, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place at Letterkenny Hospice of Peggie Coyle, Carrickboyle, Gaoth Dobhair.

Removal from Letterkenny Hospice at 6pm this evening Sunday, May 19 going to her residence for reposal in Carrick Boyle, Gaoth Dobhair.

Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg on Tuesday morning at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Enquiries to Colm Gillespie, Funeral Director.

Angela Dunnion, née Doogan, Donegal Street, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, of Angela Dunnion, née Doogan, Donegal Street, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at Mc Cool’s Chapel of Rest Navenny Car Park,Ballybofey, on Monday, May 20 and Tuesday, May 21 with visiting time each day from 1pm to 3pm and from 6pm to 10pm.

Funeral leaving from there on Wednesday May 22nd at 10.30 am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice, care of any family member.

John Coyle, Coventry, England and formally of Trentagh, St Johnston

The death has taken place of John Coyle, 156 Yewdale Crescent, Coventry, England and formally of Trentagh, St Johnston.

Husband of Rose Coyle née Gallagher, of Skeog Cottages, Brigend, Donegal, who passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 aged 92 Years.

Requiem Mass on Friday, May 31 at 9.45am in St Patrick’s RC Church in Coventry, England followed by burial in Windmill Road Cemetery, Coventry.

Flowers welcome or donations in lieu if desired to Age UK Charity C/O Franklin & Hawkins Funeral Directors, Coventry.

Mary May Walsh, Caravan Road, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Mary May Walsh, Caravan Road, Dungloe. Her remains will be reposing in McGlynns Funeral Home from on Monday evening at 6pm and rosary at 9pm.

Viewing on Tuesday at 5pm with removal to St Crona’s Church, Dungloe for 7.30pm where she will repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Dungloe Hospital C/O any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

Teresa Surpless, Main Street, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Teresa Surpless, Main Street, Newtowncunningham.

Remains will repose at her late residence from 6pm this evening, Sunday.

Requiem Mass at All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham on Tuesday at 11am.

Followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Peggie Coyle, Carrickboyle, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place of Peggie Coyle, Carrickboyle, Gaoth Dobhair.

Removal from the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny at 6pm this evening Sunday going to repose at her residence.

Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg on Tuesday morning at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Kathleen McMenamin, Ballinamore, Fintown

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny of Kathleen McMenamin, Ballinamore, Fintown.

Her remains will repose at her home from 5pm this evening, Sunday.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 2pm in StColmcille’s Chapel, Fintown with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am.

Rosary each night at 9pm.

Andrew Andy Coll, 210 Arbaithin, St. Johnston

The death has occurred of Andrew Andy Coll, 210 Arbaithin, St. Johnston. Remains will be reposing at his late residence from 7pm this Sunday evening May 19.

Funeral from there on Tuesday morning at 10.30am going to St Baithin's Church, St Johnston for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Larissa Lords Nursing Home Residents Comfort Fund, c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Frankie Riley, Cruit, and Glasgow

The death has occurred in Convoy Nursing Home of Frankie Riley, Cruit, and Glasgow.

On Sunday, May 19, his remains will be reposing at his late residence at Cruit from 1pm with Rosary 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh.

Interment afterwards in Cruit Cemetery.

House private please after the rosary and also on the morning of the funeral.

Paddy Joe Patton, Station House, Killygordon

The death has occurred at his home of Paddy Joe Patton, Station House, Killygordon.

Remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving his home on Monday, May 20 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

The house is strictly Private please at the request of the deceased.

Bob (John J.) Kavanagh, Raphoe and Borris, Carlow

The death has occurred of Bob (John J.) Kavanagh, Raphoe and Borris, Carlow.

The late Bob Kavanagh's remains were returned to the family on Friday, May 24 for cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium at 12 noon. His ashes will be interred with his daughter Caoimh, at a later date.

A seat and plaque will be unveiled in Ros Ban Garden, Raphoe in Bob's honour on June 9 at 3pm.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.