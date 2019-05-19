Four Donegal gardaí killed in the line of duty remembered at annual Garda Memorial Day

Four members of An Garda Síochána Donegal division who lost their lives in the service of the State have been honoured in Dublin.

The annual Garda Memorial Day took place in the Dubh Linn Gardens in Dublin Castle on Saturday.

The event, in memory of 88 members of An Garda Síochána who were killed in the line of duty, was attended by the Minister for Justice, Charlie Flanagan, and the Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris.

The four members from the Donegal division were Garda Michael Lawless, Sergeant Paul Reid, Garda Robert Mc Callion and Garda Gary Mc Laughlin.

Garda Paul Reid

Garda Paul Reid from Dundrum, Dublin,was posted to Letterkenny in 1978.

He was appointed to the Detective Branch in 1982 and served at Carrigans, Milford, Buncrana, Burnfoot and Monaghan.

While on secondment duty with the United Nations peacekeeping force UNPROFPR in Sarajevo in 1995 he was appointed an administrator for that area.

On May 18, 1995, Sergeant Reid and his colleague Garda Phillip Carr were returning to base from their peace monitoring duties at Sarajevo Airport.

As they travelled through Snipers Alley in the city, their official vehicle was struck by a sniper’s bullet which caused it to go out of control and crash, injuring Garda Phillip Carr and fatally injuring Sergeant Paul Reid.

Garda Michael Lawless

Garda Michael Lawless, from Athenry, Co. Galway, served at Bundoran prior to his death, but during his career also served at Cobh, Castlefin, Ballybofey, Letterkenny and Ballyshannon.

On January 20, 1993, Garda Lawless was travelling from his home in Ballyshannon to Dublin for a meeting of the Central Executive Committee of the Garda Representative Association. On the outskirts of Cliffoney, Co Sligo, his vehicle was involved in a collision with an oncoming vehicle and he died at the scene.

Garda Robert McCallion

Garda Robert McCallion, from Swinford, Co Mayo joined An Garda Síochána in February, 2005.

On the morning of March 26, 2009, Garda McCallion and two other colleagues, responded to a call at Tara Court, Letterkenny.

While dealing with the situation the gardaí observed a car approaching at speed. Garda McCallion was struck by the vehicle and sustained serious injuries.

He was conveyed to Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, where on April 7, 2009, he died from his injuries.

Garda Gary McLoughlin

Garda Gary McLoughlin was a native of Fenagh, Co Leitrim and joined An Garda Síochána on August 1, 2005. He served at Monaghan Garda Station during his training and on completion was posted to Buncrana Garda station in 2006.

On the night of Saturday, December 12, 2009 Garda McLoughlin was on duty as the driver of the patrol car, accompanied by Garda Bernard McLoughlin.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, December 13, they responded to a call that a motor vehicle was acting suspiciously.

During the course of their patrol, the suspect vehicle crashed into their patrol car seriously injuring Garda Gary McLoughlin.

He was removed to Letterkenny General Hospital where he died on Monday, December 14.