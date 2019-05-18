Elvis continues to rock in the hills of Donegal and raises huge money for local causes

The recent Elvis event which was organised in the Caisleáin Óir hotel in Annagry raised €1040 for a local radio station. Elvis events are held by the Elvis Rocking in the Hills of Donegal fanclub and over the years have contributed thousands to local charities and causes.

The recent event took place on April 27. An Elvis quiz which was compiled by Patricia Gaynor marked the begining of the night. The winners were John Walsh and Mark Mc Intyre from Ballybofey. "They are huge Elvis fans so it's not surprising that they won. Thanks to all for taking part in the quiz. It sure was lots of fun," Beatrice Farrelly who runs the club said.

Fifth Anniversary

The event marked the fifth anniversary of the club so the event was marked with a cake and finger food.

The star of the show was the wonderful Tom Gilson from Dublin. This was Tom's fourth time performing his show for in Donegal. He launched the club on March 1, 2014 and also came to mark first year anniversary of the club.

Organisers would like to thank everyone who donated items to the raffle and auction. The event benefited Rosses Radio which costs around €15,000 to run a year. Rossses Radio gave organisers a hamper of goodies to raise some money before the event.

Gospel Mass

On Sunday morning a Gospel Mass took place in St. Columba's Church in Acres. Tom Gilson sang 5 beautiful Gospel songs which included 'He touched me', It is no secret', 'Stand by me', 'Where could I go but to the Lord' and 'If that isn't love'.



The next Elvis Event takes place in Dublin on July 6. It takes place in the Alsaa Sports Complex on the Old Airport Road. The great Liam Murphy will perform his tribute to Elvis and Dean Martin. The event will benefit Brother Kevin's Capuchin Day Centre for the homeless. The Capuchin Day Centre is open Monday to Saturday. They serve 500 – 600 meals every day.

Each Wednesday they hand out around 1,800 food parcels. They also house shower facilities for anyone who needs them and each week a doctor and nurse visit the centre to tend to those who need medical attention. They also have a dentist and chiropdist in attendance on a regular basis.