Donegal community come together to clean their area

Volunteers that came together this morning to clean the picturesque village of Dunlewey covered almost 30km.

The annual clean up takes place in Dunlewey each year.

The region is one of the most picturesque in the county and the people of the area, and their neighbours, take great pride in their area.

Many bags of rubbish were found by the busy volunteers and they have all been loaded into a skip to be removed.

Well done one and all!