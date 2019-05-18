A book that survived the chapters of time is returned to Donegal library after 82 years

It took 82 years, but a very rare book ‘The White Owl’ by Annie M.P. Smithson finally found its way back to the Donegal Library Services.

The book was returned to Leabharlann Phobail Ghaoth Dobhair on Friday morning, after being on loan since 1937.

It was found during a house clearance in the Falcarragh area and very kindly returned to the library. It is great news that overdue fines have now been abolished in all Irish public libraries, so any overdue books can be returned to your local library without hesitation.