Deaths in Donegal - Saturday evening, May 18, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Frankie Riley, Cruit, and Glasgow

- Paddy Joe Patton, Station House, Killygordon

- Bob (John J.) Kavanagh, Raphoe and Borris, Carlow

- Hazel Brown, Grange, Inch Island

- Brendan O'Brien, Drumerdagh, Letterkenny

- Stuart Kirkpatrick, Glasbolie, Ballintra

Frankie Riley, Cruit, and Glasgow

The death has occurred in Convoy Nursing Home of Frankie Riley, Cruit, and Glasgow.

His remains will be reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home on Saturday, May 18 from 6pm with Rosary at 9pm and on Sunday, May 19 his remains will be reposing at his late residence at Cruit from 1pm with Rosary 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh.

Interment afterwards in Cruit Cemetery.

House private please after the rosary and also on the morning of the funeral.

Paddy Joe Patton, Station House, Killygordon

The death has occurred at his home of Paddy Joe Patton, Station House, Killygordon.

Remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving his home on Monday, May 20 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

The House is Strictly Private please at the request of the deceased

Bob (John J.) Kavanagh, Raphoe and Borris, Carlow

The death has occurred of Bob (John J.) Kavanagh, Raphoe and Borris, Carlow.

The late Bob Kavanagh's remains were returned yesterday to the family on Friday, May 24 for cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium at 12 noon. His ashes will be interred with his daughter Caoimh, at a later date.

A seat and plaque will be unveiled in Ros Ban Garden, Raphoe in Bob's honour on June 9 at 3pm.

Hazel Brown, Grange, Inch Island

The death has taken place in Lanzarote of Hazel Brown, Grange, Inch Island.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there at 1.30pm on Sunday afternoon, May 19 going to Christ Church, Buncrana for Service at 2.30pm, with burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Christ Church, Buncrana C/O any family member.

House private from 10pm until 12 noon and strictly private on the morning of the funeral.

Brendan O'Brien, Drumerdagh, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital today of Brendan O'Brien, Drumerdagh, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving there on Sunday, May 19 at 11.15am going to St Columba’s Church, Drumoghill for 12 noon Funeral Mass, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm till 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to St. Columba’s Church, Drumoghill Restoration Fund c/o any family member.

