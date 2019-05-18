Missing man Aidan Baldrick was last seen in Letterkenny, gardaí renew appeal for your help

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for help in finding missing man Aidan Baldrick, who was last seen in Letterkenny.

In a new facebook post the gradaí said: "It has been a week since Aidan Baldrick went missing. The last known sighting of him was last Saturday in Letterkenny.

If you have any information in relation to his whereabouts please contact Gardai at letterkenny Garda station on 074-9167100. It is a very worrying time for his family and friends. We are hoping that Aidan will be found soon and that he is safe and well.