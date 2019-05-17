Fun, games and a lot of surprises at the official opening of McIntyre's Mace, Donegal town

A business that stretches back to the early 1900's in Donegal town opened its new rebranded venture with an afternoon of fun and games for the children and great refreshments for all attending.

Donegal's Hugh McFadden and Leo McLoone joined the popular Michael McIntyre at the official opening this afternoon.

The new enterprise includes a great convenience store, superb deli and carvery, and a coffee shop featuring the very best selection of Bewley's finest.

The coffee and dining area offers a unique feature in that all the tables include a smartphone charger for those "on the go".

Probably the tamest opposition the lads will encounter this year. Hugh McFadden and Leo Mc Loone caught a little bit by surprise at the opening of the new McIntyre's Mace Service Station this afternoon. PICTURE: MATT BRITTON