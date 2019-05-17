Ireland weather forecast for the weekend from Met Éireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming weekend from Met Éireann is for more showers over the coming days after a largely dry week.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Friday night is for any remaining showers to soon die out to give a mainly dry night, with a mix of clear spells and cloudy periods. Lowest temperatures 5 to 8 degrees, in light northwest or variable breezes.

The weather forecast for Saturday from Met Eireann is for some bright or short sunny spells but cloudy periods at times too, with few showers about at times. Highs of 14 to 17 degrees, in light to moderate northwest breezes. Showers on Saturday evening will die out gradually after dark, so that much of Saturday night should be dry, with some clear spells developing. Lowest temperatures 6 to 9 degrees, in light northwesterly breezes.

Here is our 7 day Atlantic chart, showing the pressure and precipitation forecast in 6 hours intervals. https://t.co/v5aQGT8F9e



A nationwide forecast and outlook covering the next week can be found here: https://t.co/yEsIuCkWlq pic.twitter.com/WEIi7pHowZ — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 17, 2019

The weather forecast for Ireland for Sunday is for a day of bright or sunny spells and occasional showers, some heavy in the afternoon. Top temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees Moderate northwesterly breezes will be fresh in some western coastal areas. Sunday night will be mostly dry, with clear spells and any evening showers soon dying out. A cool night with lows of 4 to 7 degrees, in light northwesterly breezes.

Looking ahead to next week, the latest weather forecast from Met Eireann states that Monday is likely to be mostly dry and bright, with sunny spells in most places. Some scattered showers, mainly over Ulster, but most places dry. Top temperatures 13 to 17 degrees Northwesterly breezes will be mainly light, with some sea breezes developing along south and east coasts. Cool overnight with clear spells and lows of 3 to 6 degrees