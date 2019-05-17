Donegal Town man John Hanna’s final note to family: “Let’s go fishing”

John's remains are brought into St Mary's Church in Killymard

Staff at Hanna Hats who formed a very special guard of honour for the late John Hanna

The daughter of much-loved Donegal town man John Hanna has told mourners at her father’s funeral this morning that her dad’s final note to all the family was “let's go fishing”.

In a moving eulogy to her father delivered a short time ago to a packed congregation at St Mary’s Church in Killymard, Amanda Jane said her Dad’s final note to them all was an invitation to enjoy his favourite leisure activity - fishing.

John Hanna, whose funeral mass saw hundreds of people from across Donegal, but in particular Donegal town and Ballyshannon in attendance, was the man behind the famous Hanna Hat brand.

Famed for his business acumen, John was also brilliant company and had a fantastic sense of humour.

In dignified silence as John's remains pass by

Amanda Jane said it was hard to summarise a man who lived life “so enthusiastically”. She added: “He had a warm smile, kind heart, he was mischievous, enjoyed his bit of fun, he always had that twinkle in his eyes, but his favourite place was out on the lake.”

She recalled with a smile that he was a great storyteller - and how some of the stories were actually true!

“Like a good fishing reel he always dragged us into the story and we ended up believing what he was telling us.”

Walking side by side with John over his beloved Eske River and the 'Iron Bridge'

John’s 11am Requiem Mass at St Mary’s Church, Killymard, was celebrated by Fr Francis McLoone, assisted by Fr Seamus Daggens, Fr Daniel McBrearty and Fr Willie Peoples.

Fr Mc Loone said that despite recent ill health, John’s death was unexpected.

Staff placing their Hanna Hats on the hearse carrying John's remains

He recalled a man who was a great husband, a great family man and a great friend to all his family.

The funeral cortege made its way to the Hanna Hats factory on Tirchonail Street, Milltown, where staff, wearing the famed Hanna Hats, formed a very special guard of honour.

Burial will follow at St Agatha’s Cemetery, Clar.