Bundoran School pilots Customer Service Excellence programme

Fáilte Ireland together with Discover Bundoran and Magh Ene College, Bundoran, is piloting a programme which sees 20 transition year students complete Fáilte Ireland’s Customer Service Excellence programme as part of their tourism studies module.

The course is normally reserved for those working in the industry with several Bundoran establishments achieving the business award for staff who have undertaken the training. The course includes an introduction to the Wild Atlantic Way, service excellence philosophy, the importance of upselling, cultural awareness and complaint handling.

Bundoran Tourism Officer Shane Smyth believes it’s a great chance for the students to get a recognised qualification in the tourism industry: "We first approached Fáilte Ireland late last year with the idea of having the TYs trained in customer service. Many of these young students are the ones who will end up in summer jobs in bars, restaurants and accommodation providers around town and will become ambassadors for Bundoran.

"Both Fáilte Ireland and Magh Ene College agreed to pilot the scheme and we are grateful to trainer Edward Meade for coming to deliver the course in person."

Martina Bromley, Head of Enterprise Development and Hospitality at Fáilte Ireland said: "We are delighted to be able to facilitate this pilot programme for the TY students at Magh Ene College. Bundoran is recognised as one of the leading seaside resorts and domestic tourism destinations in the country and it is great to get these students trained in customer service excellence. This is a qualification which will stand to them as they go on the hunt of a summer job and will no doubt help to improve the overall quality of the Bundoran offering for the 2019 season."

Pat Tighe of Magh Ene College said: "This is a great opportunity for our students to be trained professionally in customer service excellence and make themselves more employable in various outlets around Bundoran and further afield during the summer months. We would like to thank Fáilte Ireland and Discover Bundoran for facilitating the training session."