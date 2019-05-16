Do you know someone who could represent Donegal in the Rose of Tralee?

The search for the 2019 Rose of Tralee is underway with entries already being submitted via www.roseoftralee.ie/apply. The Rose of Tralee International Festival will celebrate 60 years from Friday 23rd to Tuesday 27th August 2019.

Closing date online for the Donegal Rose applicants is this weekend, Sunday 19th May,

.

This year’s Donegal Rose selection takes place on Saturday 25th May in the Abbey Hotel, Donegal Town in association with R McCullagh Jewellers. Interested applicants must be over age18 and not have reached age 29 by September 2019.

It has been confirmed that the Rose Selected to represent Donegal will be guaranteed to be interviewed in the Dome on RTÉ as part of the Rose of Tralee International Festival.

Tickets to attend the selection are available online or from any Roses entering the selection https://www. eventbrite.co.uk/e/rose-of- tralee-donegal-selection-in- association-with-r-mccullagh- jewellers-tickets-61610071382



For more information please contact Donegal Rose co-ordinator Elaine McInaw via email donegalroseoftraleefesti val@gmail.com or mobile 0857032764