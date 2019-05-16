Donegal farmers recognised for dairy farming excellence at the 12th annual Aurivo Milk Quality Awards

Brothers Noel and Raymond Harte from Ballyshannon and Charles McCandless from Culdaff, have been acknowledged for their contribution to dairy farming excellence at the Aurivo Milk Quality Awards.

The awards recognise the standard of excellence in dairy farming by Aurivo milk suppliers, as well as their dedication and commitment to milk production in the previous year.

The awards also recognise the winner’s contributions to maintaining high standards of animal welfare and ensuring the environment and rural communities thrive for future generations.

The prizes were awarded at a special ceremony at the Radisson Hotel Sligo on May 8 and presented by special guest John Jordan, CEO of Ornua.

Noel and Raymond Harte received the award for Excellence in Udder Health, while Charles McCandless won the award for Lowest TBC Liquid Milk.

Brothers Noel and Raymond Harte milk 80 Holstein Friesian cows, on a farm of 50 hectares. The farm has been in the family for many generations and both have been involved in the family farm from a young age.

Charles McCandless runs a sixth-generation farm in Culdaff. Charles took over the running of the farm from his father Winston, 10 years ago. Since then, the farm has grown to over 270 acres and in October they opened the doors to a new calf house, fitted with automated calf feeders with 110 pedigree Holstein Friesian cows farming all year-round.

Aaron Forde, Chief Executive of Aurivo, said:“Aurivo takes great pride in its quality milk pool and committed supplier base, in both the Republic and Northern Ireland. Today we congratulate our eight Quality Milk Award winners for 2018 but also acknowledge the other 1,000 milk suppliers across Ireland who work countless hours to deliver first class quality milk.

"Aurivo has expanded both nationally and globally thanks to our dairy products and this would have not been possible without the hard work and dedication displayed by our farmers and their families. Personally, I would like to congratulate Noel, Raymond and Charles for their unprecedented commitment in producing the best quality milk."

Chairman of Aurivo, Pat Duffy, said: “Today we come together and celebrate Aurivo’s 12th Annual Quality milk awards. The Milk Quality Awards celebrate the standard of excellence in dairy farming across our region. Each individual award winner tonight has shown the utmost commitment in producing high quality milk but also high standards of animal welfare and ensuring our co-op, environment and rural communities thrive for future generations. Farming is a family affair and so I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Noel, Raymond and Charles, and your family that supports you. We are looking forward to a continued successful partnership for many more years to come."