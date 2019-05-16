Family dog alerts owners to burglary in Donegal

Gardaí at Letterkenny Garda Station are seeking information in relation to a burglary at Rann Mór Meadow which occurred on May 13 at approximately 10.50pm.

The double PVC doors at the rear of the property were forced open and entry was gained. The dog in the kitchen alerted the homeowner. They left the house and nothing was taken.

Gardaí are asking anyone who may have witnessed anything of any significance in the area to contact them at Letterkenny Garda Station at 074 91 67100.