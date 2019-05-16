Gardaí seek information on Donegal road incident

Gardaí in Milford are seeking witnesses to a road traffic collision that occurred on April 7 at 12.20pm. The collision occurred between a car and a cyclist at Kilconnell Glebe in Kilmacrennan.

The location where the collision occurred is on the main N56 road.

If anyone has any information in relation to the incident they are asked to please contact gardaí.

Anyone who may have dashcam footage which could assist gardaí are asked to please contact Milford garda station.