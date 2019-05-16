Kathy inspires us all to go the more natural route says Donegal hairdresser

This week I would like to introduce you to one of my most inspiring clients, Kathy O'Leary.

Kathy has been using a wheelchair for around 15 years following an incident which left her paralysed from the waist down.

Kathy did not let this define her. She designed her own wheelchair for better access and continued her artistic education studying a Masters at NCAD despite the difficulty of manoeuvring the busy streets of the capital.

Of late, she has taken a keen interest in natural remedies for pain relief and has, once again, entered the educational realm and is studying herbalism and aromatherapy. She began to make her own creams which are giving her some relief.

The plan for Kathy was a restyle and a colour.

Natural Colour

She always gets a darker colour than she is naturally.

However, during the cutting process I noted her lighter roots and the lack of grey- you could count them on one hand - and with all this natural talk and with the amount we were cutting off , it kind of made sense to let her colour grow out so it did not take much to convince Kathy.

She was immediately on board.

Kathy is really up for change right now so she agreed when I said to let the colour grow out and see what happens.

It is great when someone so readily agrees and we are eagerly awaiting to see what the outcome of this will be.

If you have any queries please contact Arroo Hair Salon, please do not hesitate to call us 071 98 43777 where we will happily deal with your query.

You can also check us out or message us with your query on our Facebook page.