Good news as contact has been made with missing Donegal man

Gardaí who issued an appeal for information about a young man who has been missing since May 8 have indicated that contact has been made with the missing man.

Gardaí in Letterkenny issued an appeal for information about Cian Langelaan, aged 26, who was last seen leaving his residence in Letterkenny carrying a backpack.

However, this (Wednesday) evening on their Facebook page An Garda Siochana posted a message saying Cian was no longer missing, adding that contact had been made with Cian and "he is believed to be safe and well".