The National Geographic is coming across the sea to dock at Donegal Island

The National Geographic Explorer Cruise Ship is currently sailing towards Arranmore Island and is due to dock at 4pm.

Many have gathered to watch the huge ship make its way across the sea towards the picturesque island.

Passengers will be coming ashore and spending a few hours on the island.

There will be music in Early's Bar and Teach Phil Bán.

Everyone is being invited to come along and join in the celebrations and give the visitors an island welcome.