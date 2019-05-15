All-New Mazda3 hatchback has arrived and is now available in Donegal

The first of the next-generation Mazda range, All-New Mazda3, has reached Irish shores reflecting the Japanese firm’s very latest in Mazda’s engineering, design, and manufacturing. Unveiled globally late 2018 at the L.A. Motor Show, the completely redesigned and re-engineered All-New Mazda3 can now be experienced by Irish motorists.

All-New Mazda3 has already been awarded the prestigious Red Dot Design Award for the evolved Kodo – ‘Soul of Motion’ inspired design. The hatchback’s exterior styling adopts a more mature interpretation of Kodo design to deliver a sporty and emotional form that exemplifies Mazda’s artful design and clean Japanese aesthetics. The first production car to embody this evolution of Kodo, the elimination of unnecessary character lines means the design relies instead on beautifully curved body panels that reflect the surrounding environment, while the dark metallic colouring and bold contouring of the signature wing and grille distinguish it from the forthcoming saloon model.

The advancements of Skyactiv Technology now empower the next-generation to be more efficient than ever while deepening the fun-to-drive DNA ingrained in every Mazda.

All-New Mazda3 now boasts Mild Hybrid tech as standard in all petrol engines and cylinder-deactivation in the 2.0 petrol engine raising fuel economy and driving pleasure. Entry level models receive an extensive list of specification as standard. One such item is the windscreen projected Head up Display which projects driver information directly onto the windscreen in the driver’s line of sight.

All-New Mazda3 will be the first in the segment to provide this feature as standard as it caters to the human-centric design philosophy to deliver the feeling of Jinba Ittai, or connection between car and driver that is unique to Mazda.

The arrival of All-New Mazda3 marks the beginning of an exciting time for the brand. 2019 will also see the launch of additional next-generation models such as the mature and elegant All-New Mazda3 Saloon expected for arrival mid-June and the completely new to the range, Mazda CX-30. Another exciting milestone will be the launch of a revolutionary new engine, Skyactiv-X. By combining the benefits of both petrol and diesel engines through spark and compression ignition, Skyactiv-X promises to deliver vast improvements in torque and efficiency.

Commenting on the new launch John Perry, Managing Director of Mazda Ireland said “These truly are exciting times for the brand. Reactions to All-New Mazda3 from first customer test drives and press reviews have been phenomenal. Mazda3 has always been a successful model for the brand but this next-generation Mazda3 has further raised the bar within an already competitive segment. By focusing on driving pleasure and creating a bond between car and driver, Mazda don’t just engineer cars to deliver high levels of quality and safety but to the enjoyment and emotional feeling experienced behind the wheel.”

For more information or to arrange a test drive in All-New Mazda3 visit www.Mazda.ie or contact your local official Mazda retailer, McGinely Motors, Pearse Road, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal +353 (0)74 9125666, Eircode: F92EKC0