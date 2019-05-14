Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, May 14

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

John Hanna, (of Hanna Hats) Drumrooske, Donegal town

The death has taken place of John Hannah (of Hanna Hats) Drumrooske, Donegal town.

At the Beacon Hospital, Dublin. Funeral arrangements to be announced later. Enquirers to Gallagher Funeral Directors, Mountcharles on 0876781000

Larry Stones, Aghilly, Buncrana



The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Larry Stones, Aghilly, Buncrana.

Removal from McLaughlin’s Funeral Home at 2.30pm this afternoon, Tuesday, May 14 going to his residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday morning, May 16 at 10.15am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10pm until 10am.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Buncrana Nursing Unit Patient’s Comfort Fund C/O any family member.

Lizzie Cole, Dooish, Newtowncunningham



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Lizzie Cole, Dooish, Newtowncunningham.

Remains will repose at her late residence from 7pm this evening.

Removal from there on Thursday at 1.30pm for Funeral Service in Newtowncunningham Presbyterian Church at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Letterkenny University Hospital Patient’s Comfort Fund C/O Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director.

Bertha Vance, The Cross, Carrigans



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bertha Vance, The Cross, Carrigans.

Her remains will repose at her residence on Tuesday, May 14 from 7pm.

Funeral from there on Friday May 17th at 1.30 for Service in Monreagh Presbyterian Church at 2pm, with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Monreagh Presbyterain Church c/o any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Kathleen (Kay) Dilworth, Station Road, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Kathleen (Kay) Dilworth, Station Road, Ballyshannon. Remains leaving her late residence on Wednesday morning for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am in St Joseph’s Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to North West Hospice, C/o Conlan and Breslin funeral directors, Bundoran.

Dan Mc Nulty, Old Road, Mountcharles

The death has occurred of Dan Mc Nulty, Old Road, Mountcharles.

Remains will be reposing at Gallagher's Funeral Home, Station road, Mountcharles on Monday, May 13 from 6pm until rosary at 10pm, and on Tuesday, May 14 from 4pm until removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart Mountcharles to arrive at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, May 15 at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Donegal Community hospital, Donegal town c/o Gallagher Funeral Directors, Mountcharles or any family member.

Nora Paterson, Demense, Convoy

The death has taken place at Donegal Hospice of Nora Paterson, Demense, Convoy.

Her remains will repose at her residence from 6pm this evening, Monday, May 13.

Funeral leaving there on Wednesday morning, May 15 at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Convoy with burial afterwards in the old cemetery, Convoy in the family plot.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice C/O any family member or Terence McClintock Funeral Director.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

James Mc Dermot, Main Street Glenties and formerly of Meenahalla Glenties

The death has taken place of James Mc Dermot, Main Street Glenties and formerly of Meenahalla Glenties.

Remains reposing at Shovlins funeral home Sandfield, Ardara this evening, Monday, May 13 from 7pm until 9pm.

Remains reposing tomorrow afternoon, Tuesday, May 14 from 3pm with removal at 6.20pm to St Conals Church Glenties for 7pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, May 15 at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Enquiries to James Mc Guinness and sons funeral directors Glenties.

Michael (Mickey) Goudie, 329 St Eunan’s Terrace, Raphoe

The death has taken place of Michael (Mickey) Goudie, 329 St Eunan’s Terrace, Raphoe.

His remains will repose at his residence from 5.30pm on Monday, May 13.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, May 15 at 1.30pm for 2pm Service in St Eunan's Cathedral, Raphoe, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard in the family plot.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice C/O Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Raymond White, Ballyduff, Lifford

The death has taken place of Raymond White, Ballyduff, Lifford.

Reposing at the family home, Ballyduff, Lifford on Monday, May 13 from 4pm.

Funeral leaving the family home on Wednesday, May 15 at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Friends of Lifford Hospital c/o Quigley Funeral Directors.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Bríd Harrold, Dooish, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bríd Harrold, Dooish, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at her home from 4pm on Monday, May 13.

Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday, May 15 at 10.20am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate

Stranorlar, followed by interment in Drumboe cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice, care of any family member.

Family time, please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Julia Harvey, 1 Lough Road, Milford

The sudden death has taken place of Julia Harvey, 1 Lough Road, Milford.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Monday at 3pm going to her late residence.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Peter’s Church, Milford with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery, Creeslough.

House strictly private on the morning of the funeral.

Mick Crumlish, Late of Meenletterbale, Lecamy, Moville

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Mick Crumlish, Late of Meenletterbale, Lecamy, Moville.

Funeral from his home on Wednesday morning, May 15 at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Columbas Church, Ballinacrea followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Co Cavan at 4.30pm.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Donegal Hospice C/O Liam Collins Funeral Director or any Family member.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Danny McLaughlin, formerly of Main Street, Killygordon

The death has taken place in Clydebank, Glasgow of Danny McLaughlin, formerly of Main Street, Killygordon. Brother of Celine O’Neill, Killygordon.

Funeral will take place in Clydebank, Glasgow.

Arrangements to be confirmed Later.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.