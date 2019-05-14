Gardaí seek information in relation to spate of burglaries which took place within hours of each other in Donegal

Three burglaries took place within four and a half hours of eachother in Inishowen on Monday, May 13.

A burglary occurred at a house in Mullanbane, Muff between 2pm and 4.30pm. A rear bedroom window was opened and entry was gained. A sum of money was taken from the house. The house was unoccupied at the time.

A subsequent burglary occurred in Fahan Village between 4.45pm and 5pm. An elderly lady was distracted at her door of her home by a teenage boy and meanwhile a male who was described to be in his 30’s gained entry through a rear window of the house. He was interrupted by the lady but managed to get away with a quantity of jewellery.

The Presbyterian Hall at Knowhead in Muff was also burgled between 2pm and 6.30pm. The door was forced open to the building and entry was gained but nothing was taken.

Gardaí believe that a black hatchback style BMW may have been involved in some or all of these burglaries. Gardaí also say it is highly likely that the registration plates are being changed regularly on the car so if you see one acting suspiciously, call gardaí and inform them.

If anyone has any information in relation to these burglaries or if you witnessed anything untoward in any of these areas yesterday please contact gardaí in Buncrana on 074-9320540 or call the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.