Donegal man plans home clearout as he skips his way to National Lottery HQ to claim his €250,000 Lotto win

A young Donegal man who claimed a Lotto cheque for €250,000 revealed that the only thing on his shopping list for the moment is to hire a skip and clear out his home!

The winner claimed the top prize of €250,000 won on the Lotto Plus 2 draw on Saturday, May 4.

The Donegal man said: "It’s funny, when I checked my ticket numbers online and I realised I had won, I was barely able to sit still. It’s crazy now when I say it but once the shock had settled, I was thinking, I could go back to college part-time, I could get a new car and I could get a house, but all I can think of is hiring a skip to clear out some clutter in my current home.

"It's been something on my mind for a while and I keep putting the clearout on the long finger but when I get home later today, the first thing I’ll be doing is ordering that skip and after that, we’ll see what happens."

He bought his golden Lotto Quick Pick ticket in the Eason's store in the Letterkenny Shopping Centre.

A spokesperson from the National Lottery said: "Winners come through our doors with all types of plans. Some tell us they are planning extravagant purchases, like cars and trips around the world. Others use their windfalls to help kick-start a business idea or even use their win to fund a college course, but this is the first time anyone has ever come in and said their first purchase will be a skip. We wish our latest Donegal winner the very best of luck in his future."

Meanwhile, another winner claimed a prize of €75,000 today in the National Lottery Winners Room won on an All Cash Platinum scratch card.

The lucky winner – a tradesman from County Leitrim got the "shock of his life" when he discovered he had won big.

He said: "I got a coffee as I was on the road that day and decided to buy a scratch card. I went a few miles down the road and I pulled in to finish the coffee and scratch the card. In the first panel I saw it and shouted 'Jesus, I’ve won €10,000'. I called my girlfriend and mam and spread the good news and could hardly believe it.

"I was so caught up in the moment I never finished the scratch card. I scratched it later when I finished work and nearly hit the roof when I realised it was the €75,000. I called my mam and girlfriend again. This time they didn't believe me so I had to go around to their houses just to show them the All Cash scratch card so they’d know I wasn’t joking."

He bought his scratch card in the Sligo Motor Co. Ltd in Ballinode, County Sligo.

You too can get in on this winning feeling as tomorrow night's Lotto jackpot is an estimated €6 million. Play now in store, online or by using the National Lottery app. Be sure to get your ticket before 7.30pm on Wednesday, May 15.