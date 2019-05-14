Gardaí seek information after a car was set alight in Donegal

Gardaí are seeking information from members of the public after a car was set alight in Sessiagh View, Ballybofey on Saturday, May 11 at 6am.

Garda Shaun Sweeney said that a man awoke from his sleep when he heard a car engine running outside.

"He heard a loud bang and he realised that his car had been set alight. He then saw a person run into a dark saloon styled car and exit the estate," he said

Garda Sweeney said that they were appealing to members of the public, who may have heard or have seen anything, to come to forward with information.

Taxi drivers who use dashcam and who may have been on the estate are also being urged to check and see if they have any information which may assist gardaí with their inquiries.