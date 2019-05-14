Gardaí warn Donegal people about a new phone scam

Gardaí are warning people not to answer foreign numbers as a new phone scam is underway in Donegal.

Garda Shaun Sweeney said that a person with a foreign accent is calling people claiming to be from the Revenue Commissioners office.

He said that the number starts with the prefix 051.

He urged people not give out their personal information to calls, such as these.

He asked people to seek advice in relation to the phone call.

He also asked people to relay all information in relation to these calls to the Garda Síochána as they need to know what is happening in order to deal with the issue.