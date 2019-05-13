NEWS

Investigations continue into circumstances surrounding death of diver in Donegal

Diver was airlifted to LUH on Sunday

Investigations are continuing into the circumstances surrounding the death of a diver off the Inishowen coast.

The alarm was raised early on Sunday afternoon and the diver was airlifted from a diving boat to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment. It is understood he was pronounced dead on arrival.

It is understood that the diver was in his 30's. 