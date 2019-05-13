Delight as Euromillions winner who bought his ticket in Glenties collects his cheque

An Ulster man was thanking his lucky stars in the National Lottery Winner’s Room today as he claimed a EuroMillions cheque worth a whopping €500,000.

The winner, who wished to remain anonymous, was joined by family members at National Lottery HQ to celebrate his win, admitted that he was struggling to take the monumental event in.

The lucky winner said: “You know it's just all so much to process. I’m looking at all those zeros on the cheque but it will take a few days for this to properly sink in. My wife was listening to the radio on the Saturday morning and she heard the news of the EuroMillions win in the Glenties and she shouted in – ‘Was that you who won’. I shouted back ‘I don’t know, I’m heading to the shops now and I’ll let you know when I get back'. I went out to get my usual shopping and checked my ticket in a store and it told me to contact the National Lottery. Without even checking the numbers I knew it was me then and there.”

He matched all five numbers on the EuroMillions Plus draw on Friday, April 26. He bought his winning ticket in the Paper Stop shop on the Main Street in the Glenties, a Donegal village with a population of about 800 people.

The winner continued: "I am going to take a bit of time to take it all in and then I’ll start making a few plans. I am retired so I want for nothing and this will be a nice comfort for myself and my family. We're absolutely thrilled with it."