House in Donegal significantly damaged by fire

Two women were removed to Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) following a fire that broke out in a Mullaghduff home on Sunday evening.

At 6.05pm on Sunday the fire service in Dungloe and Gaoth Dobhair were alerted to a fire in west Donegal.

The first fire engine was in attendance at 6.25pm.

The home was a single-storey detached house and significant damage was caused to the sitting room, hall and attic.

A passer-by who was also at the scene entered the home to assist. The passer-by was brought from the scene by ambulance due to smoke inhalation. Significant smoke damage also occurred.

Members of the fire service treated the two females who were in the home until the ambulance service arrived. Both women were being treated for burns and smoke inhalation. Their injuries are understood not to be life threatening.

The fire services left the area at 8.40pm.

The fire service is not being treated as suspicious.