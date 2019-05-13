Gardaí confirm no foul play in relation to Donegal death

Gardaí have confirmed that the sudden death of a woman in Milford is no longer being treated as suspicious.

Julia Harvey, 1 Lough Road, Milford died on Saturday, May 11.

A subsequent post-mortem examination took place at Letterkenny University Hospital.

This morning, gardaí investigating the death have confirmed that they are treating the case as a sudden death and foul play is not suspected. A file will now be prepared for the coroner.

Many have paid moving tributes to the late Ms Harvey by posting sentiments to social media.

Ms Harvey will be laid to rest following Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Peter's Church, Milford.