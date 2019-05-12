Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, May 12

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Dessie O'Donnell, Ballybofey and formerly St. Johnston

- Julian Campbell, Drumbeigh, Mountcharles

- Dessie Kelly, St Eunan’s Terrace, Raphoe

- Danny McLaughlin, formerly of Main Street, Killygordon

Dessie O’ Donnell, 283 Ard McCarron, Ballybofey and formerly Ard Baithin, St. Johnston

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Dessie O’Donnell, 283 Ard McCarron, Ballybofey and formerly Ard Baithin, St. Johnston.

Remains will repose at his home from 6pm today (Sunday).

Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Julian Campbell, Drumbeigh, Mountcharles

The death has taken place of Julian Campbell, Drumbeigh, Mountcharles.

Funeral service on Monday at 3pm, in the Church of Ireland, Mountcharles, followed by private cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan.

Dessie Kelly, St Eunan’s Terrace, Raphoe

The sudden death has occurred of Dessie Kelly, 6A St Eunan’s Terrace, Raphoe.

His remains are at Kelly’s Funeral Home Oakfield, Raphoe with Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral from there on Monday morning at 10.40am going to St. Eunan’s Church, Raphoe for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Danny McLaughlin, formerly of Main Street, Killygordon

The death has taken place in Clydebank, Glasgow of Danny McLaughlin, formerly of Main Street, Killygordon. Brother of Celine O’Neill, Killygordon.

Funeral will take place in Clydebank, Glasgow.

Arrangements to be confirmed Later.

